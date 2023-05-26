CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Trading Down 0.2%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 2,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

CONX Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Get CONX alerts:

Institutional Trading of CONX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in CONX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CONX by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 159,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.