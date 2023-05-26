Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading Down 0.5%

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.60 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 85.20 ($1.06). Approximately 426,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 915,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.60 ($1.06).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.17. The firm has a market cap of £658.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.50.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

