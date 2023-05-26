Coupang Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,008 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the average volume of 8,167 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,181,467 shares of company stock worth $34,123,401 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Coupang alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100,827 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.35 on Friday. Coupang has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.