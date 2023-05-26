Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the April 30th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.77 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.59.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.
