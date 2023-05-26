Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the April 30th total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.77 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

About Crédit Agricole

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 6.86%. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.