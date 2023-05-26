CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $48.40 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About CRH

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Further Reading

