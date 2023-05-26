Critical Contrast: B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) vs. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) and HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and HUB Cyber Security (Israel), as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 3.08% 8.09% 4.55% HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $41.51 million 0.37 $1.28 million $0.23 11.59 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $225.69 million 0.06 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions. The company was founded by Israel Gal in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

