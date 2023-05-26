CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 18,500.0% in May

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 18,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CSL Trading Down 0.2 %
CSLLY stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. CSL has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.73.
CSL Company Profile
