CVS Health (CVS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS):

  • 5/25/2023 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/16/2023 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 5/8/2023 – CVS Health had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.
  • 5/8/2023 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 5/8/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $76.00.
  • 5/8/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $96.00.
  • 5/4/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $109.00.
  • 5/4/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $90.00.
  • 5/3/2023 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.
  • 5/2/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $94.00.
  • 5/2/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $107.00 to $93.00.
  • 4/20/2023 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.
  • 4/10/2023 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $111.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/30/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

