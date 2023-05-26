D Randolph Peeler Acquires 22,861 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Vision Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EYE opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 25.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,660,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,805,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,907,000 after acquiring an additional 729,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,614,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,365.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 530,822 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

