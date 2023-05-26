Dana D. Behar Purchases 20,000 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) Director Dana D. Behar purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

FNWB opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.68. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

