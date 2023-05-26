David Thomson Sells 95,576 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $447,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 735,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,030.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.58. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MannKind by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of MannKind by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

