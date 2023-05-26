Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:DWLD opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

