Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,733 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,251 shares of company stock worth $492,958. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DAWN opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $887.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAWN. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

