Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,970,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,897 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $22,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,637,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,085 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 258,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

