Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Digi International stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digi International has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $43.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20.

In related news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Digi International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth $2,276,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

