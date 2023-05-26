Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 5760370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $12,510,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 968,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 579,654.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 707,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

