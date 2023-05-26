DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 782,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 273,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.91%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

