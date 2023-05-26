Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 221,468 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,233,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,468 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $72,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

