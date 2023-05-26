Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,638,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp worth $72,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

EGBN stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,924 shares of company stock worth $86,679 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading

