Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151,317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 493,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $72,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 633.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 476.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.