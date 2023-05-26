Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,074,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $71,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $26.77 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

