Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,865 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $72,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 34.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 546,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,921,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,005,000 after buying an additional 118,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,081,000 after buying an additional 105,786 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,856.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 69,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $94.71 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

