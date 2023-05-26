Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 88.30 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88.65 ($1.10), with a volume of 1680164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.90 ($1.17).

Specifically, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 250,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.19), for a total transaction of £240,000 ($298,507.46). In other news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 250,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.19), for a total transaction of £240,000 ($298,507.46). Also, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 14,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,542.29). Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.80) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £849.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.56, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.75%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,187.50%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

