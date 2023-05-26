Diversified Energy (OTCMKTS:DECPF) Shares Down 0.8%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (OTCMKTS:DECPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 14,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Co Plc engages in the production and distribution of natural gas and crude oil. It focuses on assets of Appalachian Basin of the United States of America. The company was founded by Robert Russell Hutson Jr. in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

