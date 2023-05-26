DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 23,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 149,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization; and high-performance computing services.

