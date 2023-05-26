Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $129.26 and last traded at $132.65, with a volume of 3130199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.35.

The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

