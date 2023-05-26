Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39. 116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

