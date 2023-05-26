DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 3,499 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $234,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DASH opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $132,721,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 201.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after buying an additional 1,884,438 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

