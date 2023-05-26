DoubleVerify Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 208% compared to the typical volume of 981 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,755,161 shares of company stock worth $762,233,253. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on DV shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

NYSE:DV opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.14 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.