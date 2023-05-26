DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Argus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,340,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,671,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,308,569.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,340,985.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,671,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,308,569.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,406,727 shares of company stock valued at $51,370,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

