Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE) Insider Charles Cannon-Brookes Acquires 382,470 Shares of Stock

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) insider Charles Cannon-Brookes bought 382,470 shares of Duke Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £114,741 ($142,712.69).

Duke Royalty Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 30.60 ($0.38) on Friday. Duke Royalty Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.91. The stock has a market cap of £127.76 million, a PE ratio of 437.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Duke Royalty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.