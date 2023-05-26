e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $87.00. The company traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $96.81, with a volume of 851056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.45.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $522,991.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 20.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 122.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

