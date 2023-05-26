EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $27.89 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,681 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,599,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $172.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.