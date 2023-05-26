Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,493 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

