Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

