Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.59 and last traded at $38.73. 2,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $50.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 1st quarter worth $896,000.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Company Profile

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

