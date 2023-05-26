Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 22,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $40.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

