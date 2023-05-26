Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Up 17,300.0% in May

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 17,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Electromedical Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMED opened at $0.00 on Friday. Electromedical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Electromedical Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electromedical Technologies (EMED)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.