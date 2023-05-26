Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Up 17,300.0% in May

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 17,300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Electromedical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMED opened at $0.00 on Friday. Electromedical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Further Reading

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

