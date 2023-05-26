Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$19.96 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$21.15. The firm has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of C$292.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.2424429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In related news, Director Jay A. Forbes acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$494,130.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

