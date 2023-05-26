Enbridge (TSE:ENB-PH) Shares Down 0.7%

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB-PH – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.75. Approximately 1,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$15.86.
Enbridge Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.25.
Read More
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.