EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $84.08, but opened at $88.28. EnerSys shares last traded at $92.47, with a volume of 59,100 shares changing hands.
The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
EnerSys Trading Up 14.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
