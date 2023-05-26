Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

BJ stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

