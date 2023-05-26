Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.66). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ STOK opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $468.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $249,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.