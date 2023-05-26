Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.62 and last traded at $32.62. 7,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 1,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.
Erste Group Bank Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
