ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Rating) dropped 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 100,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 843,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
ETAO International Trading Down 10.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETAO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETAO International during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ETAO International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of ETAO International during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.
About ETAO International
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETAO International (ETAO)
