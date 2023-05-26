ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SILJ opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $630.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.