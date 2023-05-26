Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

