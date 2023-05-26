ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Stock Price Up 3.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14. 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82.

