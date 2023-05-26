Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the April 30th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 66.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $3.10 on Friday. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 90.98% and a negative return on equity of 79.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Exagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.