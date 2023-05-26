Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Up 8,678.6% in May

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a growth of 8,678.6% from the April 30th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Down 13.0 %

Exela Technologies stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,039.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 119.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,643,135 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,995,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,070,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 726,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

